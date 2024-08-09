Peter Kennard’s five-decade retrospective of political art and activism

Reflecting the history of its venue, Kennard’s exhibition transforms the space into a dynamic and evolving archive. The display includes a vast array of printed materials, from newspapers in which Kennard’s images first appeared to posters and books that continue to disseminate his powerful messages. “I wanted to respect the radical history of the East End and the place that the old Whitechapel Library played in that history,” Kennard tells BJP. “The People’s University of the East End … was a place where women and men of all nationalities came to read newspapers and books about world events, [and] as most of them were very poor, they could stay warm and meet [as a community].” Visitors can explore these works in various forms, including placards, vitrines, and lecterns, offering an immersive experience of Kennard’s artistic and activist journey.

The exhibition delves deeply into Kennard’s creative process, starting with his distinctive photomontages. Since the 1970s, Kennard has been inspired by John Heartfield’s pioneering use of montage as a political tool in the 1930s. Kennard’s works deconstruct familiar images, reimagining them in different formats and scales to highlight the intersections of power, capital, war, and environmental destruction. These montages are not just critiques; they also envision new possibilities emerging from the remnants of the old world order.

The artist explains that, alongside curator Hannah Woods, he’s “tried to make an exhibition that is not just a series of individual pieces but foregrounds the process of making so the visitor can see an original photomontage with all the bits glued together showing cut its marks and then see the same image on a poster, in a book, or on a placard”. He references one vitrine which is “not laid out carefully in the usual way but shows a reconstruction of my worktop over many years” which represents the chaotic act of making. “It’s materially based rather than on a screen, thereby the act of making is foregrounded to embody demystification of the process and encourage people to tear and cut apart some of the thousands of images we are bombarded with daily.”