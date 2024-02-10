Nikita Teryoshin goes into the backroom of war

Shot in arms fairs around the world over the last eight years, Nikita Teryoshin’s Nothing Personal reveals the chilling business of conflict

In a conflict-ridden world, weapons are instruments of both war and politics. In October 2023, the Swedish defence ministry offered its Gripen fighter jets to a western coalition that was considering sending planes to Ukraine, on the condition that Sweden be admitted to Nato. Turkey’s President Erdoğan had previously used his veto over Sweden’s membership, before dropping it in July. He is currently adding new conditions to the talks, indicating he would support Swedish membership once F-16 jets are passed from the US to Turkey.

Before all this, weapons have to be designed, licensed, manufactured and sold – ostensibly to legitimate actors, but also to proxy wars, militias and paramilitaries. Much of the window shopping happens at arms fairs, which Russian-born photographer Nikita Teryoshin has been photographing since 2016. His first visit was to the International Defence Industry Exhibition (MSPO) in Kielce, Poland, while he was still a student at the University of Applied Sciences & Arts in Dortmund. He was met with a reception for military helicopters held by Airbus – champagne and finger food next to killing machines.

“I was thinking, ‘Wow, it’s like the opposite of war – great weather, people are super polite, you get food and drink for free’,” he recalls. Teryoshin has since travelled to at least 17 fairs for Nothing Personal – The Back Office of War, a series of cold, flash-heavy images in which the weapons command more attention than people. The project is now being published by GOST Books. Teryoshin decided not to photograph anyone’s face.

“The way I show this business is through metaphor, because it’s a shadowy business,” he says. It is an outsider’s view, but also “a comment, an essay”, a provocation for viewers to research the industry. “Mixing capitalism and stock markets with the arms trade is one of the worst things that can happen,” he says ruefully.