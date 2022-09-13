Beyond capture: Hamburg Hall of Contemporary Art explores the many meanings of currency

Via the work of 29 photographers, Currency: Photography Beyond Capture considers capitalism, community and the ways in which the camera has trained us to see



In its most prevalent use, ‘currency’ is an economic term – a word used to measure the health of a national or regional economy or the speculative value of material goods. However, when associated with visual culture, the phrase becomes far more closely tied to cultural capital. And, when deployed by the curators of Currency: Photography Beyond Capture, it invites a critical engagement with canon-making, mediation, translation and visuality.

“People don’t send each other sculptures, they send each other photos,” says the exhibition’s co-curator, Rasha Salti. “Since the twentieth century, photography has been an integral part of social life; it is intimately connected to the history of capitalism. Therefore ‘currency’ is also about value-making, it’s about circulation, it’s about perceptions and how they shape relationships.”