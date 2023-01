In his new photobook, the Belgian artist questions the nature of fatherhood via the fossils, ravens and corpses of rural Canberra

Wouter Van de Voorde’s Death is not here is like a novel of images; a visual narrative from which you can derive your own story. The mildly morbid photobook is composed almost entirely of ambiguous motifs that hover on the border of life and death, from birth and burial, to the black-and-white blooming of fresh flowers.

“I was anticipating this book would be critiqued as being opaque,” Van de Voorde tells me. The volume includes self-described “disparate” imagery of still lifes made of fossils, ravens, local fauna, eggs, and importantly, both of his children: Felix, 8, who forms a central character, and Flora, who is just a year old.

If there is an opacity, it is one of the book’s greatest strengths, as it gives the distinct imagery room to communicate with itself, and forces you to flick back and forth between pages, scrutinising the shapes, formations and textures. The book contains lessons – parables, almost – scenes that begin to run in your mind. The depiction of a group of ravens establishing the pecking order, one of the book’s most fluid and fast-moving series, or the subtle display of gradual instances of decay is enough to say: this is life, this is how things are.