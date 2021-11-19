“I see glimpses of something wonderful, but I don’t get to hold it”

Curtis was not always sure about taking part in the CALM x 1854 Homeless Truths commission. “I have never been a photograph person,” he says. And besides, was his experience of homelessness even a story he wanted to tell. “I come from a proud family. And I have a lot of pride.”

But then something changed. “A lightbulb came on,” says Curtis, “and I was really taken with the project.” Organised by 1854 in collaboration with Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM) – a UK-based charity that works to prevent suicide – the commission offers a frank and unfiltered insight into homelessness in London, told through the medium of photography.

The project’s participants were each given a Polaroid camera and, with the support and guidance of documentary photographer Inzajeano Latif, tasked with creating a series of images that speaks of their experiences. Latif’s work focuses on giving a voice to individuals who are often overlooked by society. This project is no different; over the course of nine months, Latif created a body of work that tells the stories of five individuals who have all experienced homelessness at some point in their life.