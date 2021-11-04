Introducing 1854’s Fast Track Vol. 2 winners: Tom Marshak, Caitlin Chescoe, Alexander Komenda

Tom Marshak originally worked on a fishing boat, yet found “the fish too quiet.” He left the maritime industry in 2004, to study his lifelong passion for photography at Hadassah College, Jerusalem. Now, a decade later, the Israeli photographer has relocated to London, and moved into the commercial world. “I relocated to England after receiving my Global Talent Visa,” he explains. “I have had to start all over again, but this time, the sky’s the limit.”

Marshak is one of the 18 photographers selected for 1854’s Fast Track programme. Now in its second edition, the photographers were selected by a global jury to represent the best unsigned talent working in the industry today. The cohort will be championed amongst talent representation organisations, advertisement agencies and brands, and will showcase their work in a special booth at LE BOOK Connections Europe, as well as through 1854’s own global network.