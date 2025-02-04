OpenWalls returns to explore tradition in the face of a changing world

In an award held in partnership with WePresent, four photographers will be chosen to exhibit at Galerie Huit Arles in July alongside Les Rencontres d’Arles. Enter now.

In Constance Jaeggi’s portrait series Escaramuza, the Poetics of Home, the photographer celebrates the modern Latina women flipping the script on Mexico’s hyper-masculine tradition of charrería (a rodeo-style show of horse sports). Zhang Xiao’s hometown project Community Fire explores how contemporary tourism is affecting the centuries-old Chinese Spring Festival tradition of Shehuo (社火). Or Ken Grant’s documentary series No Pain Whatsoever serves as a record of the everyday working class traditions of 1980s Liverpool under threat from Thatcherism.

As the 2025 edition of OpenWalls opens for entries, all three projects might serve as rich inspiration for this year’s theme: ‘Traditions in Transition’. This year’s award seeks to shine a light on the ever-evolving interplay between heritage and contemporary life, interrogating how modernity is affecting cultural customs and practices – sometimes in ways that are harmonic and beautiful; others in ways that might be more fraught.

Now in its fifth edition, OpenWalls is an international photography award designed to elevate the careers of photographers by exhibiting their work in prestigious and historic locations around the world.

In collaboration with Galerie Huit Arles, OpenWalls is set to return to the 17th-century mansion and art space, where the winning works will be exhibited alongside Les Rencontres d’Arles, photography’s premier annual festival.