The Portrait of Humanity Vol. 6 exhibition launches at Four Corners

From Morocco’s oases to the streets of Lagos, this year’s BJP competition winners present shared experiences from around the world

Skateboarding girls in Afghanistan, displaced locals in Ghana, and an elderly miner’s activist in the UK make up a few of the 30 winning images from the Portrait of Humanity competition. We’re excited to announce they’ll all be on display at Four Corners Gallery for the sixth edition of the competition this month.

The winning images have been chosen for not only their technical brilliance but also their narrative power. Ollie Tikare’s soft yet striking image, for instance, is taken from his portrait series Ọ̀dọ́ (‘Youth’ in Yoruba) about young men in Lagos, Nigeria. In a country where 70 per cent of the population are below the age of 30, youth culture is injected into everyday life. Tikare spent a month exploring the crowded streets of the capital city, spotlighting individuals who might otherwise be overlooked in the urban bustle. Tikare says that “Ọ̀dọ́ challenges prevailing stereotypes around masculinity and security while celebrating the resilience, creativity and diversity of Lagos’ youth.”