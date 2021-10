The 39-year-old Jessica Ledwich describes her visual style as full of, “super-saturated, lush and sensual images that are two parts cheeky and one part provocative.” It’s no wonder, then, that one of the Melbourne-based photographer’s favourite commissions is the richly-lit and textural campaign she shot for the Australian adult store, Passionfruit. “It was challenging working with personal pleasure toys,” she says. “But I think the key to translating your vision into commissioned work is to understand how to turn an emotional experience into a visual one, through the language you speak as a photographer.”

As a winner of 1854’s second and most recent FastTrack programme – an initiative launched earlier this year to find and support fresh, unsigned talent – Ledwich was selected to have her work championed amongst talent representatives, advertising agencies and brands at LE BOOK Connections Europe and throughout 1854’s global network. Beginning her career working as a stylist and a model, it was only later that Ledwich moved behind the camera. She traced a path through fashion photography before finding her creative groove in the realm of staged still life.