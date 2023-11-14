Diversity, empathy and authenticity: the Portrait of Britain shortlist 2023

There is a touch of Gandalf in the wise, determined stare captured by Mark Griffiths on a rain-drenched day on the outskirts of Merthyr Tydfil. The portrait of Phil Duggan, a former coal miner who worked at the Merthyr colliery all of his adult working life, encapsulates the sense of stoicism and pride the Welshman feels about his community, and his determination to make it a better place to live for future generations to come.

It is one of 200 photographs shortlisted for the 2023 edition of Portrait of Britain, and one of many that convey a sense of resilience – a fitting theme for all that we have come through in the years since the annual book and exhibition was initiated eight years ago.

In another picture we see Naomi St Juste’s portrait of Jessikah Inaba, capturing an informal smile that subtly disrupts the finery and tradition of her professional clobber, and which belies the force of will that made her Britain’s first female Black and blind barrister. These two photographs, like dozens others in the shortlist, reference the formal aesthetic of historic portraiture, providing a plinth to honour exemplars of our communities that would otherwise go unrecognised.