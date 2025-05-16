“I’ve been exploring what it means to be queer with African heritage”: Growing pains and joys with Ron Timehin

BJP: You’ve worked with brands like Apple, Adobe, and Nike. How do you balance client work with personal projects?

RT: When I first started landing brand jobs, it felt amazing – like real validation for all the years of hard work. It also meant I could leave my full-time job and go freelance, which was a massive leap. The ride has been exciting, challenging, and sometimes scary – but I feel incredibly lucky to be doing what I love for a living.

That said, over time, I realised I needed more than just paid work. I needed to tell my stories too. That’s where personal projects came in – they’re a way for me to dig deeper, explore what matters to me and create with complete freedom. No briefs, no feedback loops – just pure expression. And funnily enough, those are often the projects that catch the attention of brands (which often results in more harmonious commissioning).

Having ambassadorships and long-term relationships with brands such as Adobe and Sony has helped propel my career and allowed me to pitch personal projects, which has been incredibly valuable!

BJP: What was the process like putting together your book London Fog?

RT: It still feels surreal, to be honest. Holding London Fog in my hands for the first time was one of those full-circle moments. Years of early mornings, walking the streets of London in the cold and damp, waiting for the right light – and then suddenly it was all there, bound together in a book.

Trope Publishing reached out to me in 2019, and we spent about a year planning and curating the work. When the book was released, it got a great response – it was even named The Times Photography Book of the Year. It ended up on national TV and featured in a bunch of magazines. Seeing that kind of recognition for something so personal was really special.