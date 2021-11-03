A Story on Oil, Pollution and Racism: Tommaso Rada explores the environmental woes of Brazil’s Quilombola

After witnessing the expansion of the local oil and gas industry during his time there, Rada remains sceptical of the future. “I would love to be optimistic, but I’m afraid I am not. The Port of Aratu [which is used primarily for oil and gas exportation] has increased in size and an entire community living nearby has been completely cut off from the main roads and from the sea,” he says. He explains that a much deeper understanding of the problem is crucial in the search for a solution. To fix the environmental destruction taking place in the bay (and around the world), more than a simple clean-up is required – we must revolutionise our relationship with the land and with those communities inextricably tied to it. “There is still a lot of work to do,” says Rada. “Brazilian society continues to be based on a number of colonial beliefs and practices. In order to promote real social change, fairer rules and laws are urgently needed.”