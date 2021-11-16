Food for thought: Bologna’s Foto/Industria Biennale returns, exploring the culture of the culinary

Also included in the programme is a retrospective of the American artist Jan Groover’s work, the first presentation of her oeuvre in Italy, presented at the Bologna Museum of Modern Art (MAMbo). Living between America and France, the photographer produced formalist works with a logical cadence, eventually moving from the structured shapes of urban landscape to kitchen still lifes. She was inspired by the Italian painter Giorgio Morandi, whose works are displayed in the same gallery. Groover’s still lifes become the main focus of the exhibition, as her unedited images link photography to a much older painterly tradition of studying light, shadow and fruit.

Despite exhibiting at the New York MoMA in 1987, Groover has somewhat been forgotten by the photographic canon – a mistake that Zanot wishes to rectify. “Her work has always been very important to me, but in the last 20 years, it seems to have disappeared,” he remarks. Groover’s later still lifes are displayed with a purpose-built wooden home, inspired by her American home and attic studio.

Elsewhere, Japanese photographer Takashi Homma delivers a two-part exhibition, M + Trails, exploring both Japanese deer hunting and the semiotic universality of fast food chains. Both works are displayed within the 1925 Padiglione dell’Esprit Nouveau, a Le Corbusier show home rebuilt in the city in 1977, close to Homma’s heart. Homma’s previous project, Looking Through, saw the photographer journey to 18 of the late architect’s buildings, a project that comes full circle in M + Trails. In M, Homma documents the golden arches of the McDonalds logo, tracing the instantly recognisable ‘M’ through multiple continents. Providing a backdrop to the works are photographs of Le Corbusier’s model city of Paris, a design meant to create a perfect city of labour, leisure and logic.

In the building’s other wing, Trails documents the bloody hunting trails used by deer hunters in the Japanese winter, slowly getting closer to the injured animal. Homma meditates on the violence of the camera, and the unique nature and the point of view, all while becoming the hunter, hunted and observer.