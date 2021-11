The main exhibitions programme will be hosted at the State Gallery of Art, Madhapur, and includes work by Prashant Panjiar, Mohammad Rakibul Hasan and Divya Cowasji

Indian Photo Festival returns this month for its seventh edition, running from 18 November to 19 December. The festival, founded and directed by Aquin Mathews, has gone from strength to strength over the years, celebrating Indian photography across all genres. Organised in partnership with Telangana Tourism, the Government of Telangana and State Gallery of Art, the IPF is also a not-for-profit initiative of the Light Craft Foundation.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic and ongoing restrictions in the region, there will be physical and digital programmes. The majority of in-person exhibitions will be showcased at the State Gallery of Art, Madhapur, and on the outer walking trail of the Kasu Brahmananda Reddy National Park. A collection of digital exhibitions will also show at the State Gallery of Art, while all workshops, portfolio reviews (free to photographers in India, in partnership with National Geographic), screenings and talks will be held online.

As India’s longest-running international photography festival, the event’s programme invites photographers from all over the world to participate in exhibitions, talks, screenings and workshops. That said, there is a notable focus on supporting photographers from India and the subcontinent. The Portrait Prize, for example, is open exclusively to said artists, as is the Mentorship Program. This year, the IPF has also launched an Emergency Fund to provide financial support to Indian photographers who have been heavily impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.