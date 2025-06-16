A new photo book investigates Irish culture and the landscape beyond conflict and stereotypes

Fantasy Island is a collective publication from both Northern Ireland and the Republic that addresses some of the longest persisting ideas around the nation

Since the early 19th century, photography has played a crucial role in portraying Irish life – capturing both the turbulence of conflict and the contrasting aesthetics of rural idylls and industrial sprawl. The Troubles, in particular, have profoundly influenced how Ireland has been visually represented, often drawing external gazes into the narrative of national identity. From Japanese photographer Akihiko Okamura to British photojournalist Chris Steele-Perkins, outside perspectives have contributed to a fixed image of Ireland as a divided land marked by annihilation and stasis. This perception was further reinforced by the 2008 financial crash, which exposed the fragility of Ireland’s economy – especially its dependence on the real estate market – leading to widespread unemployment, austerity, and renewed waves of emigration.

Against this backdrop, Belfast-based publisher Rotten Books (Joel Seawright and Lucy Jackson) began researching existing compilations of Irish photography. What they found was a surprising gap: a lack of comprehensive collections that brought together past and present voices from both Northern Ireland and the Republic. To address this, Rotten Books has released Fantasy Island, a collective photo book designed to spark intergenerational dialogue within the photographic community and beyond. The project seeks not just to reflect on Irish identity, but to rethink and reconstruct it for the present moment.