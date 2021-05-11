My Camera and Me: Mishka Henner and the computer

I’m still looking for those moments, the profound moments of revelation. Looking for the right landscape is a long, patient process. One that stands out to me is that of the One that stands out to me is Coronado Feeders, Dalhart, Texas (2012), and its big red lagoon. I remember seeing that and almost falling off my chair, because it was unlike anything I had ever seen before. It didn’t even look like a photograph. The red lagoon was all blood, and I was staring at the heart of a very aggressive, ruthless economic system of meat farming. With these images, you can physically see the workings of our economic and cultural systems. I felt that I had found an image that represented something really horrific at the heart of our way of life.

As an artist, you want to contribute something original to the conversation. I felt at the time that there was a fetishism for the camera, with people obsessing over it’s technological ability. When the computer is your camera, you bypass that conversation entirely. It is a very restricted way of working, because I’m hostage to whatever is already out there. At the same time, the whole world can become my subject.