Venice Biennale photography review: Is truth enough?

Pedrosa seems to have heeded what lens-based curators have long known: that taking prints out of frames or off the wall – and freeing video from separate mini-cinema rooms – lets images interact far more fruitfully with other media. Bouchra Khalili’s multi-channel video installation The Mapping Journey Project shows first-hand stories of migration and citizenship-less life, epitomising the confessional task that lens-based art performs in Foreigners Everywhere. The freestanding layout (which Pedrosa also uses to great effect with painting) sees the large screens in offset rows, emphasising the simultaneous narratives. For every trek across the Middle East, Africa and Europe, there are thousands more taking place in the Americas and Asia – and of course, those cut short by death or displacement and which are never recorded. Close by are Italian Tina Modotti’s portraits of the Mexican Revolution in the 1910s, where you can walk around the print to read the text on the back. Modotti, we’re told, is “capable of intersecting formalist photography with revolutionary politics” – a rare combination in a show which pays little attention to experimental image-making.

The Biennale’s national showcases tend to house the more forward-thinking pairings of image and object, with the Irish (Eimear Walshe), Singaporean (Robert Zhao Renhui), German (Robert Lippok, Nicole L’Huillier, Jan St. Werner, Michael Akstaller) and Egyptian (Wael Shawky) pavilions combining film and physical work. Instead of sitting and detachedly watching solely video, viewers are among and within the art. We sit beside Walshe’s earthen walls, made with Venetian clay recycled from the 2023 Venice Architecture Biennale; we feel the looming presence of Zhao’s towering stack of wood and bottles from Singapore’s Gillman Barracks, where his video of unseen animal activity was shot. Another mixed-media highlight is South West Bank, a separate Biennale exhibition featuring artists from Palestine (and allies) who use the olive tree as a longstanding motif of resistance. Photographic series from Adam Broomberg, Rafael Gonzalez, and Baha Hilo are supplemented with olive oil and wine made from harvests in Dar Jacir, the Bethlehem artist-run space. At a Biennale where the celebration and representation of subaltern peoples take the place of any real anger, humour, or description of today’s violences towards them, sometimes it helps to be with work that you can’t just turn around and walk away from.