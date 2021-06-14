Richard Mosse: Modes of displacement

Last summer, when Richard Mosse read about the magnitude of the forest fires in Brazil’s Amazon basin, he felt compelled to travel there and capture the deforestation. According to Amnesty International, Brazil’s National Institute for Space Research estimated that 63,000 fires were detected last year up to the end of August. The 2020 fires were the worst the Latin American country had seen in a decade, with the number of blazes up by 61 per cent in September compared to the same month the previous year. Richard Pearshouse, Amnesty International’s head of crisis and the environment, said it was “abundantly clear that the Brazilian military doesn’t have the expertise or experience required to stop those torching the forest and illegally seizing protected land”. In a statement, Greenpeace Brazil’s Cristiane Mazzetti said, “Brazil is on fire”.

Before embarking on his trip to the Amazon, Mosse considered the challenges of how best to represent the degradation aesthetically. He decided to purchase a drone. Upon arrival, he travelled extensively along unpaved roads to find swathes of torched land. Whenever he came across a place that fascinated him, he launched the drone. It carried a multi-perspective camera which allowed him to capture the scale of destruction. Later, back in the studio, Mosse harnessed satellite technology through GIS mapping software to reassign the narrow bandwidths of spectral data to red, green and blue. In total, the photographer created 298,000 images from which he made his works.