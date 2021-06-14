Richard Mosse: Modes of displacement

The colossal amount of images taken on the trip culminated in the photographer’s new series, Tristes Tropiques. The striking, colour-saturated works now feature in his retrospective, Displaced, on show at Fondazione Mast in Bologna until 19 September 2021. The exhibition, curated by Urs Stahel, assembles 77 large-format works from Mosse’s early foray into photography, when he travelled to Kosovo, the Gaza Strip and the Mexico-US border, up to his latest explorations into the Amazon.
Born in 1980 in Ireland, Mosse earned an MFA in photography from Yale School of Art after initially studying English literature. In 2014, he won the Deutsche Börse Photography Prize for his multimedia installation, The Enclave, portraying the war-torn landscapes of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) using infrared, discontinued military surveillance film. Mosse spent several years photographing the DRC’s eastern region of North Kivu, commuting back and forth from Berlin, where he was based. In 2017, Mosse was awarded the Prix Pictet for his series Heat Maps. Using a military-grade thermal-imaging camera that could detect body heat, he photographed refugee camps in the Middle East and Europe, such as the so-called Jungle in Calais, which was bulldozed in 2016. The Enclave and Mosse’s other series made in the DRC, Infra, are included in the retrospective, along with Heat Maps and the accompanying video installation, Incoming.