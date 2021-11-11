Ana María Arévalo Gosen wins the 2021 Leica Oskar Barnack Award as the camera company reopens its multipurpose headquarters

“Wetzlar is a city of optics, a city of photography, and a city where Oskar Barnack changed the world,” Manfred Wagner, lord mayor of Wetzlar, states at Leica’s prize-giving ceremony for both the Hall of Fame and Oskar Barnack Award. A half-hour drive from Frankfurt, the industrial town is home to the renowned camera-maker, which still manufactures in the same place that Barnack invented the compact 35mm camera in 1913. A century on, Wetzlar has expanded around Leica and its generational headquarters, known as Leitz-Park. The complex includes a museum, hotel, factory, gallery, restaurant, archive, repairs facility and camera store.

The purpose-built buildings in Leitz-Park are designed so as to allude to the appearance of a camera; the headquarters and factory curve like a loosely unrolled spool of film, while the museum balcony is shaped like a classic Leica rangefinder. In most buildings, camera blueprints create a patterned wallpaper, while across the complex, circles are a recurring motif that reflects both the Leica logo and lenses built on-site. Locals, visitors and workers alike playfully describe the park as ‘Leica Land’, a semi-professional theme park for camera enthusiasts.