1854’s FastTrack open call promotes unsigned talent in the commercial sphere. Here, we meet three of this year’s winners: from celebrating Black experiences to having fun in front of the lens, they discuss what’s important to their processes

“Everything has the potential to become an idea, or a starting point, for a shoot. A colour, a material, some reflection on a surface,” says Merve Türkan. “Sometimes it starts by us saying ‘let’s do something red’ or ‘let’s play with this’. Our home is also our studio and we are the models, so if an idea pops into our minds, we can start shooting immediately.” Türkan, 35, is discussing her collaborative creative process. She is one half of the self-taught photography duo Ulas & Merve, along with her partner, 40-year-old Ulaş Kesebir. The pair first met in 2010 and grew up in Turkey, but are currently living in London.

Ulas & Merve were recently named two of 1854’s FastTrack winners. The initiative was launched earlier this year to champion the industry’s freshest, unsigned talent amongst representatives, advertising agencies and brands at LE BOOK Connections Europe and throughout 1854’s global network. It is now in its second edition.