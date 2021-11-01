Rosalind Fox Solomon documents those caught in the throes of history

Despite Fox Solomon’s spontaneity, not every place was easy to access – especially areas ravaged by wars or natural disasters. Recounting her trip to Cambodia in the early 1990s, Fox Solomon explains how she had to travel “under false pretences. I had a letter from someone in the embassy in Thailand – he wrote an untrue letter introducing me as a representative of the United Nations.”

Fox Solomon is not interested in retracing history. “I am not a photojournalist,” she declares. She is an artist, attuned to the energies of the people and places she photographs, and to the ephemerality of a shared moment. The greatest challenge of her career has been getting people’s permission to photograph them. “But I’ve always managed to do that. It’s pretty nonverbal. A lot just has to do with looking at people and somehow having something occur between me and the person I want to photograph. Just doing it.”

This unspoken connection between Fox Solomon and her subjects yields stunning results: portraits that radiate the life force and pain of those caught in the throes of history. The people we see in The Forgotten are captured in passing: their stories are not revisited or explored in full. They are encountered. But these glimpses of unimaginable suffering tell a story unto themselves. Each image is as specific as it is symbolic. Those depicted are both the face behind the event and the face of the event.

“As a photographer, I find it difficult to talk about my pictures because I don’t really want to. I want people to derive something from them and bring their own experiences to the pictures,” says Fox Solomon, who is not prescriptive about how viewers should engage with her work. “I don’t like analysing my own pictures.” This ethos informs her practice more broadly. Fox Solomon does not have a specific agenda. Nevertheless, her subjects bear the scars of histories both global and personal, epic and quotidian. The more staggering the pain, the more likely it is to be forgotten, to be erased by those who inflicted it. The photographer has witnessed the suffering, and asks others to do the same.