Institut pour la Photographie: A change in perspective

Forging new perspectives requires an understanding of history. This is reflected in a new exhibition, curated by Carole Sandrin, Rosalie Varda, and Sherine El Sayed Taih, in which the rarely seen photographs of French filmmaker Agnès Varda are displayed. The first room showcases photographs Varda created between 1949 and 1954, while her contact sheets, plans, test prints, and negatives are presented in the second. “We all know Varda as a filmmaker, yet we rarely see her as a photographer,” Lacoste says. Varda passed away in 2019, and her photographic archive was donated to the Institute, a collection Lacoste deemed essential to display. Alongside Varda’s own archive, two other exhibitions delve into collections donated to the Institute; Bettina Rheims, curated by Sandrin and Gabrielle de la Selle, and Jean-Louis Schoellkopf, curated by Lacoste with Sandrin. “When you can see the photographers’ archive, their creative process, selections, edits, plans, the art itself becomes enhanced,” Lacoste explains.