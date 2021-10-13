Industry Insights with Le Book: Christopher Anderson on understanding why you take photographs

“For weeks after that – and I think this was something to do with post-traumatic stress – but I thought over and over about that; why did I make photographs?” he says. “Why would I make photographs that I assumed no one would ever see? The only answer I could come up with was: I was trying to explain the world to myself. I wasn’t trying to explain the world to anyone else; just to myself. And I was doing that with photography.”

“That crystallised what I wanted my pictures to be about,” he continues. “I knew from then on what I was looking for in a picture. It wasn’t telling a story, or reporting facts. It was not about describing something. It was about trying to convey what it felt like to be there.”

After the boat, Anderson quickly became a go-to photographer for some of the biggest publications in the world. He was a contract photographer for Newsweek and National Geographic for more than a decade, covering historic wars, meeting and photographing iconic characters, and documenting the most far-flung places on Earth. But during the Covid-19 pandemic, as he unpacked his studio after moving from New York to Paris, he found himself reflecting on his earlier work.

“I started to look through the Haiti work, and realised I missed all the best images,” he says. “At the time, I didn’t understand what it was I was looking for in a photograph… I was looking for a picture that would impress somebody; that showed my visual expertise. Now, I don’t care about that. I care about the images that express how I felt at the time.”