Each black and white image in Petrocchi’s latest book, Sculptural Entities, strips objects of their original contexts, creating new visual dialogues between ancient and contemporary forms

“The common thread in all my projects are photographs in which truth and fiction coexist, and history and imagination belong to the same realm,” says 33-year-old, Rome-based artist Giovanna Petrocchi. “This comes as a result of my belief that there is no such thing as objectiveness of the photographic medium, even when it’s in relation to historical matters. And the same goes for archaeology: it is usually regarded as a scientific discipline because it deals with the meticulous reconstruction of the past. But for me, fragments, artefacts and antiques all invite speculation, and lend themselves to imaginative interpretations.”

Petrocchi is musing on the ideas behind her latest book, Sculptural Entities. Mixing found images of mammoth tooth fossils with the oddly-shaped silhouettes of cardboard, build-your-own dinosaur models and puzzles, the series explores museology and the relationship between organic and artificial forms.

Created through a process of digital collage in photoshop, each black and white image in Sculptural Entities strips objects of their original contexts, and creates new visual dialogues between ancient and contemporary objects. The mammoth imagery was found online from sources including Google, small collections in the public domain, and eBay pages of fossils for sale, while other pictures in the book were found from within Petrocchi’s own archive of scanned references and research.