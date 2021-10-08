Rich-Joseph Facun captures the people and places of Appalachia in an effort to connect to his new home

In his latest book, Black Diamonds , the American photographer documents his experience as a person of colour living in a former coal mining centre in the east of the US

After moving to southeast Ohio, American photojournalist Rich-Joseph Facun stopped working for some time, instead enjoying a slower pace of life amid the Appalachian Mountains. But after two years of skateboarding and homesteading, he felt a familiar itch to capture his unfamiliar surroundings: former coal mining boomtowns in a place often stereotyped as the heart of “Trump country”.

One day outside a doctor’s office, he saw a man with steely blue eyes, piercings, and the word “damaged” tattooed across his forehead. Facun sat in his car contemplating whether or not he should photograph him. “I grabbed my camera, got out of the car, and went over to his window, knocked on and just introduced myself.” Facun asked if he could make his portrait, and when he did, “tears started coming down his face,” he remembers. “And I was like, oh my gosh…It just lit the fire.”

That portrait was the first of what would eventually become Facun’s latest book Black Diamonds, which documents the people and places of Appalachia in an effort to connect to his new home. In addition to his intimate and honest portraits of people, Facun photographs animals, homes, landscapes, and abandoned “ghost towns” – empty, derelict places which were once booming coal mining centres. Locals refer to the area as the “cities of black diamonds”.