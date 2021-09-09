“Complex and beautiful” – distilling the “harsh reality” of adolescence on Venezuela’s coast

There are some instances when the drama resides not in the sharp focus of light, nor in the atmospheric depth of shadow, but in the penumbra: in the ‘almost’ shadow. This liminal space is where the mystique of twilight and the intangibility of dawn unfolds, where theatrics are restrained into complexity, where characters are afforded intricacy and nuance.

Here, in the enigmatic dusk, the dappled shade, lies the work of Caracas-born photographer Silvana Trevale. Her particular chiaroscuro finds form in the condition of adolescence – her typical subjects the young Venezuelans encountered on the country’s coastline, where the photographer spent much of her own childhood. Collectively, her images speak to the universal obscurity of these in-between years: teetering on the cusp of mature self-consciousness; youthful innocence tempered with the dawning of lived experience.

Trevale’s latest project is the first to be selected in the Against All Odds series from 1854 in collaboration with Malala Fund: the global advocacy programme for girls’ education. Working to support educators and activists in eight countries worldwide – including Afghanistan, Nigeria and Brazil – the Fund’s straightforward mission is “to ensure every girl can go to school”. With Trevale awarded a £2,000 grant, the project centres around 16-year-old Carmen, an aspiring medical professional, photographed in her hometown, Tacarigua de Mamporal. Testament to Trevale and Carmen’s many years of friendship, the final body of work is steeped in a warmth, honesty and playfulness – from images of Carmen enveloped by the foaming waves, to the tender embrace of friends. “Her eyes are so bright all the time”, Trevale describes.