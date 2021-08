Named the second selectee for Malala Fund’s Against All Odds commission in collaboration with 1854, the Cairo-born photographer will turn her lens to the young women rising above Egypt’s discriminatory sporting culture

In Lina Geoushy’s native country of Egypt, “women are not treated as equal,” she says. The 31-year-old photographer has little interest in peddling a “false western narrative that all middle-eastern women are oppressed” – Egyptian women are educated, go out, play sports, work, drive, and walk in the streets – but still, as in many spheres of the world, they suffer under the nuances of patriarchy. “They’re still treated in a patronising, secondary way… And the legal system is very slow in introducing and implementing laws to protect women.”

Based between Egypt and the UK, Geoushy is the second of three photographers to be selected by Malala Yousafzai and her Malala Fund team as part of the Against All Odds commission series in collaboration with 1854. Co-founded by Malala Yousafzai in 2013, Malala Fund is a non-profit organisation which advocates for girls’ access to education. The Against All Odds commission series was conceived to harness the power of photography to celebrate remarkable girls across the globe: namely, fostering a rich and multifaceted portrait of girls and young women who show strength, agency and drive in the face of challenging circumstances — whatever they may be.