Cairo-born Geoushy has little interest in fuelling false Western ideas that all Middle Eastern women are oppressed. Egyptian women are educated; they work, drive, go out, and enjoy many freedoms. But, “Malak and Rooka are breaking stereotypes that are ingrained in Egyptian culture,” she says, “where mixing with men and moving or exposing your body lessens your value as a woman”. Cleopatras Scoring Change is an ode to their resilience – and to sports, more widely, as a vital part of young people’s search for identity, community, and purpose.

Rooka grew up in one of Cairo’s impoverished neighbourhoods: a quarter of Manshiyat Naser. She was bullied by other children for her dark skin, but found solace in playing football as part of a local church group. It was there that she was first scouted by a coach for her impressive skills. But as she got older, her parents weren’t supportive of her pursuing the sport as a career.“They felt it was not feminine enough; that she was going to get injured, and that her skin would get even darker [from being outside too much].”

Rooka was not deterred. Through her adolescent years, she saved up money her father gave her for specific purposes – to buy lunch at school; to spend on private tutoring lessons – and used it to pay for public transport to get to football training. She would hide injuries she sustained while playing, enduring the pain in private out of fear her parents would ban her from the game if they knew.