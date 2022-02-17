Hady Barry meets Aissatou, a young woman in pursuit of an education against all odds

Many of these frustrations manifest in the lack of opportunities and education afforded to girls and women in the country. For example, estimates show that in 2019, 53 per cent of women aged 15 to 24 living in urban areas were literate, and just 15 per cent in rural areas. Though primary school enrollment of girls has steadily increased in the last decade, the same cannot be said for secondary school; while 77 per cent of girls attend primary school, just 25 per cent continue on. Problems such as poor sanitation facilities mean that girls avoid classes when they are on their period. Schools are not always safe from abuse or harssment and child marriage is still all too common

Other factors come into play too. School fees are not always affordable and shortages of teaching staff mean that some subjects are missed, especially in rural areas. This leads to children being underprepared for the national exam that they must take at age 12 or 13 to pass to the higher grades. And, there is a fee for the child to retake. “You’re not always set up for success,” says Barry. “For families who have a girl who doesn’t pass [the test], and has to repeat it, they might decide that it’s time for her to get married. It’s not necessarily that parents don’t want these kids to go to school, it’s that there are a number of external factors that weigh into that decision. They ask themselves, is it worth it?”