Hady Barry meets Aissatou, a young woman in pursuit of an education against all odds

Barry travelled to Tolo in October 2021 and again in December. There was a risk that the school year might be impacted by the military coup, led by Colonel Mamady Doumbouya, who overthrew the unpopular President Alpha Condé just one month prior. Luckily, it was unaffected. Barry wanted to understand the experience of a young girl, from her father’s village, pursuing an education today. “She could have been me,” she says.
The first time Barry met Aïssatou, she wanted to spend time gaining her trust. “She showed me her images [on her camera phone] and she was very curious about the photos I took of myself too,” says Barry. “Giving her access to images of me made it easier for me to be able to take photos of her. Towards the end she started opening up more.” Though Aïssatou’s story is one of agency and determination, she is still a teenager with the same thoughts and interests as many other teenage girls around the world. “Her concerns are about her school uniform, her backpack, her sneakers,” Barry says frankly. “She’s not sitting there thinking about all these challenges. It’s a tricky age to be 13, sometimes it’s all about your appearance, and for her that might be just as important.”