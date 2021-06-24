Against All Odds: Malala Fund announces their second call-to-entry in collaboration with 1854

Part of a three-part commission series celebrating the determination and agency of remarkable girls around the world, applications are now open for the second women photographer to help Malala’s mission.

In unprecedented and challenging circumstances, girls and young women are most likely to experience limited access to education and gender discrimination. Launched by Malala Yousafzai in 2013, Malala Fund is a non-profit organisation working to ensure every girl can access 12 years of free, safe, quality education.To break down the barriers keeping millions of girls from learning, they advocate for policy change, invest in local education activists and amplify girls’ voices. Malala Yousafzai is a fierce believer that equal access to education is key to ensuring a stronger, fairer future.

Having partnered with 1854 on a three-part commission series, titled Against All Odds, which launched last month, Malala Fund will be commissioning three new bodies of work by women or non-binary photographers that capture the strength and determination of girls in their own unique style — and the search for the second photographer is now underway. Whether showing them rising above challenges, advocating for social change, or simply celebrating their individuality, the chosen photographers will offer a rich and multifaceted look at acts of girls’ resistance – both large and small – around the world. The subjects of the photos will also be given a platform to tell their own stories through Assembly, a digital publication for young women from Malala Fund.