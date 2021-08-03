Against All Odds: Malala Fund opens applications for their final commission opportunity in collaboration with 1854

With two of the commission opportunities now closed, the search for the third photographer is underway: the final chance for women and non-binary photographers to help further Malala’s mission through their creative practice. As with the past two calls-to-entry, the winning photographer will be selected by none other than Malala Yousafzai herself, and will be paid a £2,000 fee to create the project later this year.

Instead of talking down to girls, or being prescriptive about their needs, an integral part of the Malala Fund ethos is giving girls a platform to tell their own stories, and the resources to shape their own futures. “The girls we serve have high goals for themselves,” reads the Malala Fund website — which is why they created Assembly, a digital publication and newsletter for girls to speak out about the issues holding them back. This same ethos lies at the heart of the Against All Odds commission series: whether their acts of resistance are big or small, individual or collective, the project is not about speaking for girls, but amplifying their voices; including inviting each subject to contribute to Assembly.