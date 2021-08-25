Ones to Watch 2021: Kristina Rozhkova

Capturing corporeality compels the St Petersburg-based philosophy student Kristina Rozhkova. “I like to think of the body metaphorically, as a signifier, and as an object in space,” she says. “I like exploring its plasticity, its physical limits, and trying to capture its movement in a still image.” Though conceptually driven, a sense of spontaneity and playfulness also guides her projects: she describes photographing her models as a kind of “game”. The resulting images cast bodies as paradoxical sites of play and power, intimacy and transgression.

The 24-year-old artist grew up in Perm, Russia, and started photographing friends and acquaintances from the city’s “alternative scene”, often naked, after a friend gifted her a camera. The work anticipated Rozhkova’s fascination with the body, her self-described “intensity” while photo-making, and her whimsical yet precise process. Both Rozhkova’s approach and aesthetic compelled Izabela Radwanska Zhang, editorial director of British Journal of Photography, to nominate her for Ones to Watch. “Kristina has an impeccable talent for storytelling and narrative,” says Radwanska Zhang. “She uses her lens to explore themes of memory and nostalgia, leaning on her imagination, texture and colour to form subtle expressions and drama in her images.”