Nadia Lee Cohen and Martin Parr revive 90s Britain in a collaborative photo book

Colourful food permeates the entire book in egg sandwiches, yellow cereal in yellow bowls or mini cherry Bakewell tarts – all of which is very reflective of the kitschy colours around them, and moreover, are all quite British food. It’s also a certain nationalistic kitsch that Cohen is perhaps critiquing, through a decorative plate of Charles and Diana created upon their marriage, and still hanging five years after they had divorced – a sham of an image of the perfect English couple. Cohen seems to be critiquing a certain kind of nationalism and when asked, she explains, “I’m interested in the physical manifestations of nationalism.” Therefore, Julie perhaps seems quite distant from moments of nationalistic fervour, like celebrating the England vs Germany Euro qualifiers in 2000 with someone who had his buzz cut hair painted with the British flag.

What also comes through is Martin’s sharp humour when photographing Britain, which he has termed previously as a “love-hate relationship with his homeland”. “Humour is there because the world is pretty funny anyway,” he says, “when it’s brought to your attention in the right way.”

The realisation of Julie’s death comes when she stops speaking to us through the captions. It’s almost cinematic in the way the photographs have been lined up where her face isn’t revealed to us in the very beginning. “I think it’s just a sense of a swan song, curtain drawing, ending type of thing,” Cohen says. Silence in place of Julie’s quick, sardonic humour is perhaps when we first realise, we had begun to really care for her over the past hundred pages. Cohen’s independent lens-based practice is inherently performative in her becoming characters and acting them out like in My Name Is.

“Cohen’s script was inspired by her personal experiences,” says Parr. It’s a little similar to what Parr did in Autoportrait where he took on different personalities to show the change from analogue to digital photography – although it wasn’t what he had in mind while shooting with Cohen, he says. “I was just concentrating on what was happening around me so I could make my shot,” he explains as often has. This is the first time she’s worked with a complete narrative culminating in a demise, and while the real Julie is well and alive, Julie’s death perhaps implies something deeper or at least a change in Cohen’s performative practice.