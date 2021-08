Based between Berlin and Khartoum, Salah uses photography as language, writing ‘visual poetry’

Born in 1993 in Sennar, Sudan, Muhammad Salah lives between Berlin and Khartoum. His work explores identity, masculinity, memory, time and space, distance, healing, and the expanse between birth and death. Salah uses a variety of media to express himself, including sound, text and archival material, as well as his own carefully considered take on photography. “I work a lot with configurations and metaphor,” he says. “I explore the medium of photography as a form of visual poetry.”

Salah grew up living with his mother in Khartoum, and his grandmother in the Sudanese countryside. He became interested in photography after his grandmother died in 2013 and realised, too late, that he did not have any images of her. At the time, he was studying linguistics but happened to be living next door to a photographer, Ala Kheir, who taught him that photography is a language as well and lent him books that further explored this. Today Salah says he has still “read much more than I’ve seen”. The photographer references thinkers such as Edward Said and Simon Njami as influences, alongside photographers Santu Mofokeng and Akinbode Akinbiyi. He also looks to the teachings of Sufism, a mystical form of Islam that emphasises the inward search for God and the limits of human understanding. Salah’s concerns also include the conceptual framework of photography, the violence at its centre and in its history, and the ongoing process of “not decolonising but repairing my own broken imagination,” he explains, which is necessary as a result.