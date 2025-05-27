Theodoros Gennitsakis marries Ancient Greek mythology with contemporary street subcultures

The founder of PRESSURE presents glossy fashion photography with the texture of everyday life in his zine ΧΑΟΣ

First presented during his debut photography exhibition in Athens in April, 2025, ΧΑΟΣ, a 48-page, full-color zine featuring the photography of PRESSURE founder and creative director Theodoros Gennitsakis, is an intimate body of work. It offers a raw, poetic look into his world — centred in and around the northern Greek town of Serres.

Through portraits of friends and family, landscapes, animals, icons, and fleeting moments of joy or stillness, Gennitsakis captures the tension and tenderness of a place often overlooked. It’s a personal archive of love, vagrancy, religion, wildness, and rooted beauty — seen through a lens that blends visual storytelling with emotional memory. Gennitsakis captures a rarely seen side of Greece — one shaped by beauty, contradiction, and rocky emotional terrain. Gennitsakis reveres both myth and mess, stillness and movement.

The project fuses dualities: urban and rural, classical and contemporary, religious imagery and pagan energy, queer and straight, subculture and mainstream. A declaration, one could say, of aesthetic and emotional dualism.

ΧΑΟΣ is a preview of what’s to come in Gennitsakis’ first major book, set for release in September 2025 — a larger exploration of myth, identity, and the visual poetry of contradiction.