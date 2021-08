Ahead of her self-publishing masterclass in partnership with Academy 1854, the renowned British photographer Julia Fullerton-Batten joins us to discuss her upcoming photobook, Looking Out From Within

Julia Fullerton-Batten is known worldwide for her large-scale, theatrical and highly-staged aesthetic. She has been exhibited around the globe, and her client list includes the likes of London’s National Portrait Gallery, the NHS and Canon.

With a new Kickstarter campaign underway, the British photographer is set to turn her acclaimed cinematic series, Looking Out From Within, into a photobook. Looking Out From Within richly captures the longing of lockdown through local windows: a surreal world where everyone is contained within their own bubbles; like dioramas in a museum.

“When we look back at this time in years to come, we will think of the challenges we endured and overcame,” says the artist. “I hope my photographs will play a role in that memory.”

Ahead of her self-publishing masterclass in partnership with Academy 1854, Julia joins us on 1854 Presents to unpack the project, shed some light on her photobook process, and more.