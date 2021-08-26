Ones to Watch: Kenji Chiga

Chiga’s research-intensive project investigates the phenomenon of Japan’s most notorious telephone scam

“Hello? It’s me, it’s me! I’m in trouble, and I need money.” So begins

the script for one of Japan’s most notorious telephone scams. Known as ‘Ore-Ore Sagi’, which loosely translates to ‘It’s me, it’s me! Scam’, its perpetrators pose as relatives in distress, targeting the country’s elderly population and tricking them into paying out large amounts of money, which are swindled into fraudsters’ bank accounts.

“Everyone in Japan knows about these scams,” says Tokyo-based Kenji Chiga, whose latest project, OS – a colloquial abbreviation for the hoax – investigates the phenomenon of this “invisible crime”. Cases of the scam began to skyrocket in 2003 following a prolonged economic recession. According to the National Police Agency, 2020 saw over 6000 reported cases, with victims collectively losing ¥12.6billion, around £82million.

Chiga’s project is research-intensive, but every image is entirely fictional. In one series, he manipulates his own face multiple times using a smartphone app, posing as both perpetrator and victim. In another, he constructs fake crime scenes based on information deduced from news and police reports. Other photographs are printed onto water-soluble paper – a material used by scam groups to destroy evidence – and distorted into abstract renderings. The notion of invisibility, and Chiga’s desire to visualise the faceless victims and perpetrators of a crime committed anonymously, tie the work together.