The annual celebration attracts over two million people from a diverse, international background. In its absence, a new show presents its festivities through a markedly Black British lens

To coincide with what would be the 56th annual outdoor carnival in London’s Notting Hill, photographer and curator Rio Blake has organised a group exhibition commemorating the iconic event, which has been cancelled for the second year in a row. Opening tomorrow, An Ode to Carnival reminds us of the carnival’s power to unite and entertain, all set to the rhythm of Black music.

The four-day exhibition charts the recent history of Notting Hill Carnival — evoking the smells of home-cooked ackee, saltfish curry and Caribbean jerk chicken, the closely packed crowds who dance shoulder to shoulder and the sounds of the reggae and steel pans. Nowhere is this more acutely felt than in Alex Kurunis’ Sunday of Carnival, 2017, Golborne Road, in which a boy clutching a bottle of Hennessy cracks open a wide smile, his dark skin shining in the hot August sun.

Elsewhere, in Holly-Marie Cato’s Fly Your Flag, a young girl waves the Jamaican flag – a symbolic reminder and sign of solidarity with the Jamaican Windrush community who helped establish the carnival in its early days. In the work of Isaac J Cambridge, a neon-clad subject standing in the centre of a busy frame captures the diversity of the black diaspora.