Josèfa Ntjam on heroes, authenticity, and the power of infiltration

In his thesis Flux and Reflux: African Diaspora (1968), the late Pierre Verger reminds us of the similarities and cultural semblances between peoples on each side of the Atlantic. “Since the beginning of the world, everything has blended together,” says Ntjam. “You can’t say that you specifically come from one place geographically because everyone and every population has been travelling since the beginning of humanity.”

Ntjam finds these connections particularly visible in what she calls “twin mythologies”. She refers to the figure of Mami Wata – a water deity, half-human half-mermaid, who is revered in many parts of Africa and its diasporas in the Latin American continent. Mythology, she believes, is the natural space that allows for the devising of collective futures.

“Mythology is important for futurism,” she says. “You can imagine the world in many different ways with mythology. I love the fact that you can find connections between different myths from different parts of the world.” For Ntjam, water and its fluidity is an analogy for the dissolution of established sociopolitical categories. These properties also represent the porosity of history and the inescapable continuous renewal we are bound to.