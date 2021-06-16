Gregory Eddi Jones: “Creating a promise is inherent in photography”

Drawing on T.S. Eliot’s landmark poem, The Waste Land, Gregory Eddi Jones’ latest publication takes stock photographs as a starting point to push the boundaries of what photography can be

“I have my own personal theory of photography,” says Gregory Eddi Jones. “Most pictures that anybody makes – amateur or professional – is an active pursuit of a paradise.” Jones’ latest book-project, for which he is currently raising funds to publish with SPBH Editions, speaks to this idea. “Pictures we see on a regular basis are cleaner, more orderly, and more beautiful than our lived experience. Just about all photography is a pursuit of this utopian ideal,” he says. “Promise Land comes from that thought – that this act of creating a promise is inherent in photography.”

Jones’ images appear painterly however they are actually appropriated from stock photographs, video stills and advertising, and created through several digital and physical transformations. “Actively destroying images and remaking them is almost a way of counteracting that sense of promise, and trying to make something more realistic, even though the pictures are so steeped in fantasy,” he explains. First, Jones combines and edits the images in Photoshop, before printing them onto non-absorbent paper and letting the colours bleed. Once dry, Jones scans and re-edits the work on a computer.