Fruits of the flesh: The sexual farce of Hannah Wilke and Linder

“I chose gum because it’s the perfect metaphor for the American woman,” Wilke famously said. “Chew her up, get what you want out of her, throw her out and pop in a new piece”. The New York-born artist, who died in 1993, also experimented with other materials that could be manipulated into similar forms, including latex, erasers and porcelain, and explored different modes of juxtaposition (in one startling image, a wad of blue gum is stuck in the hollow of a tree).

Wilke’s work has been arranged in dialogue with the British photographer and photomontage artist Linder Sterling (born 1954), who goes by Linder. Also recognised for her startling feminist provocations, Linder’s photomontages (largely created from 2007 onwards) feature vintage images from Playboy and other 1970s and 80s pornography overlaid with cut outs. Yellow roses flower over women’s crotches while tanned breasts and legs emerge from seashells, their pearls and soft pink interiors bringing their own suggestive implications.

In other images, domestic objects transform the photo’s subjects. In Hedone (2012), a model’s naked torso is cut in half by a pan full of fruit. These juxtapositions create a sort of sexual farce: the usual lines of gaze disrupted, rendering each image far odder and more threatening. As Linder once observed, “I like to see how far I can ramp up desire within one image until it becomes grotesquely comic.”