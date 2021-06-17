The future of art spaces: How accessible is the virtual space?

When Covid-19 forced cultural institutions to close, exhibitions and events migrated online. But how much of this has centred on the needs of disabled communities, who called for remote access long before the pandemic?

Throughout the past year, governments worldwide have enforced a series of lockdowns that have reshaped lives, forcing many to stay at home for months at a time and seek out new forms of socialisation and engagement. However, some (myself included) have been facing social isolation long before the global crisis of Covid-19.

As an individual working in the arts – as a curator, writer and artist – I have routinely missed out on exhibitions and fallen behind on cultural events. I have had to accept that my impairment means I am largely locked out of the art world when I am too unwell to leave the house. This shifted in mid-2020. Following the widespread closure of galleries and museums across the world, countless cultural venues took their programming online. Suddenly I could view moving-image works, exhibitions and even theatre productions from the comfort of my bed.

In a 2020 essay for Gelatina, an annual festival for art and thought, Sophie Hoyle reflects on how remote access to cultural events was only deemed “necessary” once able-bodied people were forced to stay home. It was a point similarly stressed by Mimi Butlin in an article for Grazia in April 2020, which notes that prior to the pandemic, there weren’t resources or off-site access to culture for those unable to leave home.

When I speak to Hoyle over email in May 2021, nearly a year on from their original essay, it seems they have had similar experiences to myself, being able to view far more programming online. “Previously there wasn’t often an ‘alternative’ to attending in real life, so I put time and energy into attending events to the detriment of my health,” they say. “When I wasn’t able to be there [I was aware of] how I felt more alienated or disengaged from the arts, not only in terms of ‘discourse’ or ‘the conversation’, but also the community and support networks that formed around these.”