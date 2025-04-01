Inspired by the Internet’s rabbit holes, Ebun Sodipo interrogates Black creativity

Her first true collage was Fuckeries, was an 11-minute video critiquing the appropriation of Blackness online and in the world. “Let’s reference, isolate forms, isolate colors, and bring them together to tell a story,” she thought. Since then, her collage work has expanded into something more atmospheric, more tactile. She layers resin over printed images, suspending them in time, distorting and preserving them simultaneously. The surfaces shimmer, reflect, and warp, making the act of looking dynamic, almost unstable. “The collage work that I’m making at the show at Soft Opening, I feel like is a specific bunch of work and deals with contemporary culture and contemporary history”.

The show, open now until April 26, carries an eerie beauty, a sense of something vast approaching, just beyond the edges of perception. “I want them to take away a mood,” Sodipo says of the audience-experience. “I feel like [there is an] eeriness or something bigger, something encroaching… maybe because the whole thing is about references to the Femme Fatale, dangerous women, the end of the world.” It unfolds slowly, cinematically, lingering in the mind like a dream half-remembered. “I want you to come in and think, ‘Wow, beautiful,’ as a kind of religious, spiritual experience. But the core of it is a mood of foreboding, as if something is about to happen.”

For Sodipo, images aren’t passive, instead, they help structure desires, shape identities, and pull people toward them. “As I was transitioning, I was drawn to these images of femininity, but then there was a tension for me as an African woman thinking about how these images are like particular anti-Black images as well, and the denigration of Black femininity.” This friction, between longing and critique, attraction and rejection, sits at the heart of her work. “I wanted to have that desire, that tension really palpable, and something that you can. I wanted to have these images that you physically want to touch.”

An Ominous Presence is an invitation to linger in that tension, to feel it, to question it, to recognise its pull. “I make images to make people feel pleasure in some way, whether that’s aesthetic pleasure or intellectual pleasure,” Sodipo says. In doing so, she doesn’t just archive a moment, she constructs a mythology, one that pulses with life, inviting us all to step inside.