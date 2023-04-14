Lynne Cohen’s ‘deadpan’ interiors go on show at the Centre Pompidou

Two decades of the late American photographer’s work reflect on her passion for the performance of everyday spaces, and the ambiguity of human interference within them

American-born Lynne Cohen’s photographic oeuvre (1944-2014) was vast and bold. A selection of her images of interiors will be presented at the Centre Pompidou in Paris this spring, focusing on her début in the 1970s, and the evolution of her artistic practice over the following two decades. Although the show highlights recurring themes within her work, these recurrences didn’t narrow or even structure her approach. “You cannot really say that she did typologies,” says Matthias Pfaller, co-curator of the exhibition with Florian Ebner. “It’s not about any formalistic caprices or mannerisms… It’s really about showing the immense breadth of her work and all the places she covered.”

Cohen’s attraction to interiors aligned her with the tradition of Walker Evans, curator William Jenkins wrote in 1974, especially his 1966 book Message from the Interior, which “read like a blueprint of what Cohen was interested in,” Pfaller remarks. A vitrine in the exhibition groups work of Cohen’s that looks especially Evans-esque: “the visual influence is striking,” Pfaller says. She photographed diversity within a theme, such as all sorts of classrooms: at culinary schools, for veterinarians, flight schools with plane simulators, at beauty schools. Across hundreds of images of banquet halls, she highlighted how people appropriate generic or standardised structures for their individual needs. She photographed observation rooms in universities and hospitals, honing in on the motif of the window. “This is the most meta thing she ever did,” Pfaller notes. “These observation rooms with their windows are like the viewfinder camera, the camera lucida.”