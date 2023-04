Taking back Palermo from the Mafia’s grip

Scrawny and unremarkable in appearance, Matteo Messina Denaro is responsible for a reign of terror in Italy spanning decades. As a leading Cosa Nostra mob boss in Palermo, he allegedly boasted that he oversaw enough murders to “fill a cemetery”. He is accused of strangling the pregnant partner of a rival Mafia boss, and of abducting the son of a man who turned state witness, keeping the boy chained up for two years before killing him and dissolving the body in acid. He went on the run in the early 1990s, but on 16 January this year, after more than 30 years evading capture, Messina Denaro was apprehended by special forces at a private cancer clinic in Palermo. Italy had finally nabbed the boss of all mob bosses.

“For 40 years, Palermo was the setting of Mafia madness, triggered by a lust for power,” says Alessandro Di Giugno of his hometown. “So many tough years, in which great authors and artists were born”; some of whom exposed a city crippled by a Mafia stronghold. Palermo became synonymous with Cosa Nostra – until recently. “The Mafia no longer has a workforce available to it as before, and my generation is perhaps the first to be aware of the change.”