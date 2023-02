Many of Nunn’s previous projects in the region have relied heavily on portraiture. In War Rooms, no people appear, yet the spaces are charged with their presence. Some homes were abandoned right at the start of the invasion in February 2022. You can just make out the remnants of Christmas and New Year’s decorations that were never packed away (in Ukraine, Christmas is celebrated in January). There is crockery on the table, plants left to dry, books cascading off the shelves, children’s paintings lost in the rubble. Everything is ripped, broken and smashed – rumbled by months of air strikes and incoming missile fire.

Some of these same rooms were later occupied by Russian forces, who used them for hideouts or barracks. Chairs and other furniture can be seen stacked against doors and windows in makeshift barricades. Some of Nunn’s pictures were taken in Izium (Kharkiv Oblast) – a town often featured on the news due to its strategic position – soon after it was liberated. After six months of occupation, a mass grave of more than 450 people, mainly civilians, was discovered in a nearby forest. Many of the victims, buried in shallow graves bearing simple wooden crosses, showed signs of torture, rape, genital mutilation and injuries from shelling.