Shooting in Ukraine, Aria Shahrokhshahi insists he is not a war photographer

Interested in a sense of sovereign identity, the collective memory of space, and shifting ideas of masculinity, Shahrokhshahi is witnessing a nation which he says has been evolving for years. More people started speaking Ukrainian after the fall of Soviet rule in 1991; he was drawn to how different the culture is to that of Iran, where he previously spent a significant amount of time. Central to his Sketchbook project is the question of how to talk about violence without showing it; Shahrokhshahi used photography to work with an NGO addressing police aggression on the BLM movement, and documented in the Jungle in Calais, so he is acutely aware of the medium’s social justice impact. But he says: “I’m not a war photographer and I don’t want to be. It was just a place I was photographing, and the people I built a connection with happened to be at war.”

In one image, a young couple are intertwined in an intimate embrace, their skin glowing under the flash and seemingly melding into one. In another scene, a ballerina could be mistaken for a statue as she balances on pointe, alone on a vast, dark stage. Although the images are not direct depictions of conflict on the frontlines, the effects of war are very much present. One image shows a hare seen through the crosshairs of a sniper rifle. Another image, with inverted tones, is of a raging fire escaping the windows of a burning house.