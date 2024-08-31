Byron Smith’s testament to enduring life amidst conflict in Ukraine

The American photographer’s debut monograph was inspired by a celebrated 19th-century poet and the stories of people he met on his journey

When Byron Smith journeyed to the Ukraine-Poland border, just 48 hours after Russia’s invasion, the Brooklyn-based photographer came across images of a “moustachioed man” scattered over the walls of a Polish school. After identifying the man as Taras Shevchenko, Ukraine’s most celebrated poet and a major figure of the Ukrainian national revival, Smith became inspired to take on one of the poet’s works – My Testament – as the title for his debut monograph, Testament ’22.

“The way [Shevchenko’s] existence presented itself to me was a bit of magic in an unpredictable time,” Smith tells me. “After reading [My Testament] when I was deep into Ukraine, heading towards Kyiv, I realised I didn’t have a will… I didn’t write out what I would leave behind to the people I love if the worst came to be. With mortality in mind, I thought deeply about what I wanted to say with this work and what I wanted to leave behind.” The resulting photobook is a documentation of Smith’s 10,000-mile journey across a battered Ukraine during the country’s first year of war and evidence of the horrendous human cost of war universally.