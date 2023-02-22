Following three of Leica’s brightest stars, from Poland to Iraq

Heavy is the Mantle, Cato’s 2022 solo exhibition at Leica’s London gallery, followed her great uncle in his role as a bishop at City Mission Church in Leytonstone. She re-embedded herself into the church community (many of the congregation knew her as a young child), focussing particularly on the practice of exultation and other British-Caribbean religious rituals. “I was learning about this extension of myself – and my family’s history – by being there,” Cato says. Like the emotion of group worship, Garthwaite’s access to female-only spaces in Iraq has led to some of her most revealing images, particularly in beauty salons. “Being a woman photographer is a superpower,” she says. “It allows me access into some of the most intimate and beautiful spaces in the world.”

The work of ambassadorship takes different forms for each artist. For the self-taught Garcia, running workshops was an unfamiliar – but eye-opening – experience. “I was out of my comfort zone,” she explains, “trying to convey to a room of people what I think about portraiture.” Empowering attendees to follow their own instincts was most fruitful, Garcia says. “The aim is for everyone to find something that they can apply to what they believe in, or how they want to work.”

Heavy is the Mantle falling during the UK’s Black History Month (October 2022) was an opportunity for Cato to widen her ambassadorial impact. “I live by the ethos that ‘The glass ceiling isn’t broken if I’m the only one through it,’” she says. “I want to open the floodgates for other people. I just want more diverse voices point blank.”