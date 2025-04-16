In Thread Memory, photography of Palestinian tatreez resists forgetting

Making use of the Palestine Museum’s large digitised collection, Rachel Dedman curates photographic context to visual heritage not “limited to colonial collections”

When Rachel Dedman first began researching tatreez, the rich tradition of Palestinian embroidery, it wasn’t with the intention of unearthing a photographic archive. But over a decade on, with the exhibition Thread Memory at Hayy Jameel in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, photography plays an unexpectedly central role. Curating images from the Palestinian Museum’s archive was “such a joy” for Dedman, she tells me. “So often in exhibitions of this kind we tend to be limited to colonial collections like the Library of Congress or the Palestine Exploration Fund, images of Palestine that are taken through colonial eyes and which reflect a colonial gaze. And what’s so remarkable about the Palestinian Museum is they’ve reached out to the global Palestinian diaspora, who are the custodians of Palestine. They’ve invited them to digitise family photographs.”

These photographs – ordinary and intimate, often blurred or sun-washed – are the connective tissue of Thread Memory. They appear alongside dresses from Saudi-Palestinian family archives and material from the Museum’s permanent collection, offering context not as a caption but as narrative. They reframe the garments – deeply embroidered maps of place, status, memory – as lived objects, worn by real women in real time. “They tie the exhibition together in giving a bigger-picture context,” Dedman says. “They give the dresses life… to de-anonymise these women. To name the people in these images, because they’re from family albums.” It’s a kind of quiet, precise refusal – of abstraction, of generalisation, of the flattening that can so often accompany heritage displays. Instead, what emerges is a portrait of Palestinian embroidery as a dynamic language, a political and a personal one.

One image, for example, titled ‘The wedding of Naifah Ashrawi’s daughter, 2001’ shows women in their tatreez gowns, plucking and tidying a bundle of roses into a bowl in a family home. We are welcomed into daily life, in this instance. The image is surrounded by six other family photographs on the wall, taken almost literally from family albums, revealing the very real and tangible role that photography and the lens play in not only preserving the memories of exiles and migrants, but in connecting diasporic peoples to their homelands.